Türkiye urges dialogue among Libyan parties to resolve disputes
Turkish Foreign Ministry expresses Ankara's readiness to contribute toward achieving a "lasting and sustainable solution".
May 14, 2025

Türkiye has urged all parties in Libya to commit to dialogue to settle disputes as well as to implement an immediate ceasefire.

"We call on all parties to implement a full and lasting ceasefire without delay and to engage in dialogue to settle disputes," said the Foreign Ministry in a statement on Wednesday.

The statement came after violence erupted between armed groups in several areas of the capital Tripoli.

Ankara is "closely monitoring" the deteriorating situation in and around Tripoli, it added. The statement expressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute toward achieving a lasting and sustainable resolution.

Ceasefire takes effect

Libya’s Defence Ministry said on Wednesday that a ceasefire took effect in Tripoli after renewed armed clashes.

The statement said the ceasefire began in all areas of Tripoli facing unrest as part of efforts “to protect civilians, preserve state institutions, and avoid further escalation.”

It said regular forces, in coordination with security agencies, have taken necessary measures to ensure calm, including “the deployment of neutral units at a number of contact points to ensure stability and prevent any on-the-ground friction."

The ministry called on all parties to fully commit to the ceasefire and to refrain from any action that could lead to renewed tensions.

The clashes first erupted on Monday following the death of Abdel Ghani al Kikli, who heads the Stability Support Apparatus affiliated with the Presidential Council.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
