Pakistani troops were on high alert on the country's border with Afghanistan on Monday after fierce weekend fighting between the two sides left dozens dead and drew the attention of US President Donald Trump, who said he could help end the conflict.

Border trade between the neighbours came to a halt as Pakistan closed crossings along the 2,600-km (1,600-mile) frontier, stranding scores of loaded goods vehicles on either side, a Pakistani industry representative said.

Dozens of Taliban forces were killed in border clashes that began on Saturday night in the most deadly conflict between the neighbours since the Taliban returned to power in Kabul in 2021.

Tensions between the two sides, who were once allies, broke out after Islamabad demanded the Taliban take action against terrorists who have stepped up attacks in Pakistan, saying they operate from havens in Afghanistan.

The Taliban denies that Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists are present on its soil. TTP is a banned outfit responsible for some of the deadliest attacks against the military and civilians. The mountainous border is porous, allowing the TTP to move around with relative ease.

Related TRT World - Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan in wake of border clashes

No trade amid terror

Enayatullah Khowarazmi, Afghanistan's defence ministry spokesperson, told Reuters that the "current situation" on the border was normal but did not share details.

With border crossings for vehicles and pedestrians closed, all Pakistani government offices on the border, which deal with trade and other administrative issues, have been shut, a senior Pakistani government official said.

"Loaded vehicles, including containers and trucks, are stuck on both sides of the border," said Zia Ul Haq Sarhadi, senior vice president of the Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

"Besides fresh fruit and vegetables, they are carrying imports and exports and transit trade goods and causing millions of rupees of losses to the two countries as well as traders," he said.