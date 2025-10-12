WORLD
2 min read
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan in wake of border clashes
"Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan," Islamabad says, adding that the fight against terrorism is a "common cause."
Pakistan calls for dialogue with Afghanistan in wake of border clashes
Pakistan closes border with Afghanistan following exchanges of fire, in Torkham. / Reuters
17 hours ago

Pakistan has called for dialogue and diplomacy with neighbouring Afghanistan following border skirmishes that left dozens of soldiers killed and injured on both sides.

"Pakistan greatly values dialogue and diplomacy and a mutually beneficial relationship with Afghanistan," said a statement from the Foreign Ministry in Islamabad on Sunday, adding that the fight against terrorism is a "common cause."

At the same time, it added, Pakistan continues to "closely" monitor the situation and will take all possible measures to safeguard its territory and the lives of its people.

It comes a day after Saturday’s border clashes, some of the deadliest between the two sides since the Taliban recaptured Afghanistan in 2021.

Afghanistan confirmed that nine of its soldiers were killed in the clashes, and claimed Pakistan had lost 58.

Pakistan, for its part, confirmed the death of 23 of its soldiers and another 29 injured, which it blamed on an “unprovoked attack” by the Afghan Taliban and “Indian-sponsored Fitna al Khawarij,” a term the state uses for militants belonging to the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Recommended

It also claimed that “more than two hundred (200) Taliban and affiliated terrorists have been neutralised.”

New Delhi has yet to react to the allegations by Pakistan’s army.

Kabul said it halted attacks on Pakistani outposts after mediation from Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

RelatedTRT World - What we know about deadly Pakistan-Afghanistan border clashes

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel starts releasing Palestinian prisoners under Gaza ceasefire deal
EU revives Gaza border monitoring mission
Hamas completes release of 20 Israeli captives as part of first phase of Gaza ceasefire deal
Xi calls for greater role of women in politics, pledges $110M to boost global gender equality effort
European far-right figures exploit AI videos to fuel racist, anti-Islam sentiment online
World powers rally behind Gaza ceasefire at Sharm el-Sheikh summit
1,968 Palestinian prisoners to be released under ceasefire agreement: Palestinian Prisoners' Office
Trump vows to resolve Afghanistan-Pakistan clash amid rising tensions
Hamas begins release of Israeli prisoners, transfers first seven to Red Cross in Gaza
Hostage release to begin in Gaza at 8 am, Israeli media report
North Korea likely received help from Russia on submarines: South Korea
Trump says he will send Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine if war with Russia not settled
Ghana boat capsize kills 15, mostly children: authorities
Trump says 'the war is over' in Gaza, praises Türkiye’s role in ceasefire
Iran will not attend Gaza summit in Egypt: FM
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu