Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to take a firm and consistent stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza, emphasising the need for stronger diplomatic pressure and uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to Gaza.
“I believe that if the international community shows a determined, consistent and sanction-capable will, it can stop Netanyahu,” Erdogan said on his return flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, after attending the G20 leaders’ summit.
About Israel’s breaches of the Gaza ceasefire, he said Hamas “is showing great patience in the face of all these provocations by Israel and is adhering to the ceasefire,” adding that “the full implementation of this ceasefire is essential.”
On regional security, the Turkish president warned that Ankara would act decisively if threatened. “When it comes to our country’s national security, everyone knows what steps we have taken. If we face a similar danger again, we will do what is necessary.”
“Rising power” amid shifting global alliances
Erdogan also reiterated his country's willingness to help mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding: “As Türkiye, just as we played an important role earlier in Istanbul, we are ready today to maintain the same constructive stance.”
Responding to questions about United States President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace proposal for Ukraine, he said an agreement was possible if the plan met the “legitimate expectations and security needs” of both sides.
Looking ahead, the President said Türkiye would maintain its trajectory as a “rising power” amid shifting global alliances. He highlighted investments in high technology, energy and defence, including domestic tanks, aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.
Safeguarding the family structure and planning policies “with the next 50 to 100 years in mind” were central objectives, he added.
“Türkiye is building its own future with its own hands,” Erdogan said. “The country we hand to the next generations will be far ahead of today’s.”