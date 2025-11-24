TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish president says 'determined, consistent' global response can 'stop Netanyahu'
Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses need for 'strong diplomatic pressure' on Israel, says Gaza ceasefire must be fully implemented.
Turkish president says 'determined, consistent' global response can 'stop Netanyahu'
President Erdogan says Türkiye would maintain its trajectory as a “rising power” amid shifting global alliances. / AA
November 24, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on the international community to take a firm and consistent stance against Israel’s actions in Gaza, emphasising the need for stronger diplomatic pressure and uninterrupted humanitarian aid access to Gaza.

“I believe that if the international community shows a determined, consistent and sanction-capable will, it can stop Netanyahu,” Erdogan said on his return flight from Johannesburg, South Africa, after attending the G20 leaders’ summit.

About Israel’s breaches of the Gaza ceasefire, he said Hamas “is showing great patience in the face of all these provocations by Israel and is adhering to the ceasefire,” adding that “the full implementation of this ceasefire is essential.”

On regional security, the Turkish president warned that Ankara would act decisively if threatened. “When it comes to our country’s national security, everyone knows what steps we have taken. If we face a similar danger again, we will do what is necessary.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye ready to host COP31, boost Gaza reconstruction aid: Erdogan

“Rising power” amid shifting global alliances

RECOMMENDED

Erdogan also reiterated his country's willingness to help mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, adding: “As Türkiye, just as we played an important role earlier in Istanbul, we are ready today to maintain the same constructive stance.”

Responding to questions about United States President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace proposal for Ukraine, he said an agreement was possible if the plan met the “legitimate expectations and security needs” of both sides.

Looking ahead, the President said Türkiye would maintain its trajectory as a “rising power” amid shifting global alliances. He highlighted investments in high technology, energy and defence, including domestic tanks, aircraft and unmanned aerial systems.

Safeguarding the family structure and planning policies “with the next 50 to 100 years in mind” were central objectives, he added.

“Türkiye is building its own future with its own hands,” Erdogan said. “The country we hand to the next generations will be far ahead of today’s.”

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye’s first lady stresses the need for new global vision to reinforce family institution
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package