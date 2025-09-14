An ambush by armed men in a flashpoint region in military-run Niger last week killed at least 14 soldiers, the country’s defence minister said in a statement, the latest in escalating militant attacks in the West African nation.

The attack took place in the hotspot Tillaberi region on Wednesday, said the statement, broadcast by the state RTN television late Saturday.

It followed the deployment of a military unit on the outskirts of Tillaberi, based on intelligence reports of an ongoing robbery there by a gang of armed men riding on motorcycles.

“This attempted theft turned out to be a decoy intended to lure the patrol into an ambush," said Salifou Mody, the defence minister. He did not name the group suspected of the attack.