Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a phone call to discuss Israel’s attack on a Hamas negotiation delegation in Doha, Erdogan’s office said, adding that the two leaders also exchanged views on possible joint steps to be taken in response.

In the phone call, Erdogan offered condolences to the martyrs and emphasised that Ankara will stand by the State and people of Qatar with all its means.

Türkiye’s president also condemned Israel’s attack in a statement on Turkish social media platform NSosyal on Tuesday, describing it as “a blatant violation of international law” against its “brotherly nation.”

“Israel’s attack on Hamas negotiation delegation in Qatar has once again clearly demonstrated the blind rage of the (Benjamin) Netanyahu government, and its intent to deepen conflict and instability,” Erdogan said, adding that those who had turned terrorism into state policy would not succeed.

“In the face of Israel’s banditry, which seeks to drag not only itself but the entire region into disaster, we will maintain our steadfast and determined stance; and no matter the cost, we will continue to defend peace, international law, and the freedom of the Palestinian people.”