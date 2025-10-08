WORLD
1 min read
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Demonstrators carrying Palestinian flags clash with riot police outside the Israeli Embassy, as anger over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza boils over in the Greek capital.
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Tuesday’s unrest in Athens comes amid growing global outrage over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza. / AA
October 8, 2025

Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Athens on Tuesday after clashes erupted during a demonstration marking two years since the start of the Gaza war.

Hundreds gathered in central Athens waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Freedom for Palestine” before marching past the US Embassy and toward the Israeli Embassy.

The rally, organised by left-wing groups and solidarity networks, called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Tensions escalated as some protesters fired fireworks and hurled Molotov cocktails at police near the embassy.

Recommended

Officers responded with tear gas and stun grenades to push the crowd back. Several demonstrators were detained following the brief but intense clashes.

Tuesday’s unrest came amid growing global outrage over Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israeli forces have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and reduced much of the enclave to ruins, displacing nearly its entire population.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Indian cough syrup maker arrested after 17 child deaths in Madhya Pradesh
World's oldest president seeks an eighth term in Cameroon amid rising youth anger
Canada condemns violent anti-Muslim attack near Toronto
Gaza ceasefire deal set to be signed at 0900 GMT, guarators include Türkiye, Qatar, Egypt and US
Petro says last vessel bombed by US in Caribbean was Colombian
Israel devastated 83 percent of Gaza City: UN
NATO allies hone multi-domain strike capabilities in Poland exercise
Spain enacts arms embargo on Israel after parliamentary approval
Israel killed or maimed 64,000 children in Gaza: UNICEF
From Palestinian refugee to Nobel: Yaghi hails science's 'equalising force'
Attack on Ecuador president was 'assassination attempt'
Stop press! A journalist chronicles life and death in the killing fields of Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
Türkiye urges end to sanctions on Syria, calls for united action against terrorism
Greenland PM seeks closer EU ties in historic first address amid Trump ambitions
Palestinian journalists march with 'coffins' to mark two years of Israel's Gaza genocide
Ousted Bangladeshi premier Sheikh Hasina indicted in enforced disappearance cases