Police fired tear gas to disperse protesters in Athens on Tuesday after clashes erupted during a demonstration marking two years since the start of the Gaza war.

Hundreds gathered in central Athens waving Palestinian flags and chanting “Freedom for Palestine” before marching past the US Embassy and toward the Israeli Embassy.

The rally, organised by left-wing groups and solidarity networks, called for an immediate end to Israel’s attacks on Gaza.

Tensions escalated as some protesters fired fireworks and hurled Molotov cocktails at police near the embassy.