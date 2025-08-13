WORLD
1 min read
Israeli forces storm into northern Quneitra towns in latest breach of Syria's sovereignty
Syrian state media says Israeli military convoy moved through Turnejeh toward Hader, as another convoy advanced in southern Quneitra countryside.
Israeli forces storm into northern Quneitra towns in latest breach of Syria's sovereignty
Israeli army armored vehicles block a road leading to the town of Quneitra, Syria. [File] / AP
August 13, 2025

Israeli forces have encroached on two towns in northern Quneitra in southwest Syria, in the latest violation of the country’s sovereignty.

Syrian state-run Alikhbaria Syria TV said in a post on X that "an Israeli occupation forces patrol entered the town of Turnejeh, north of Quneitra."

It added that the patrol "stopped in the town square before continuing toward the town of Hader in northern Quneitra countryside," without providing further details.

Recommended

The channel also reported that another Israeli military convoy moved from Tel al-Ahmar al-Gharbi toward the outskirts of the village of Al-Asbah in the southern Quneitra countryside, amid anticipation among residents.

After the fall of the Bashar al Assad regime in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarised buffer zone, a move that violated the 1974 disengagement agreement with Syria.

Israel has also launched hundreds of air strikes targeting military sites and assets across Syria, including fighter jets, missile systems and air defence installations, according to reports.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches