WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel deports 171 Gaza flotilla activists to Greece and Slovakia
Earlier, Israel deported around 170 flotilla activists over the past few days, with smaller groups sent to Italy and Spain.
Israel deports 171 Gaza flotilla activists to Greece and Slovakia
Israeli forces seized Global Sumud Flotilla vessels Wednesday, detaining over 470 activists from 50+ countries. / Photo: Reuters
October 6, 2025

Israel deported on Monday 171 more international activists detained aboard an aid flotilla seeking to challenge an illegal blockade on Gaza.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry statement said that 171 activists from the Global Sumud Flotilla, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, were deported to Greece and Slovakia.

The ministry said the deportees were nationals of Greece, Italy, France, Ireland, Sweden, Poland, Germany, Bulgaria, Lithuania, Austria, Luxembourg, Finland, Denmark, Slovakia, Switzerland, Norway, the UK, Serbia, and the United States.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, Thunberg told Swedish officials that she had been held in a cell infested with bedbugs and provided with insufficient food and water.

Separately, Turkish activist Ersin Celik told Anadolu that Israeli forces "severely tortured Greta before our eyes" and "made her crawl and made her kiss the Israeli flag."

Challenging illegal blockade

Recommended

Israel had earlier deported around 170 flotilla activists over the past few days, most to Istanbul, with smaller groups sent to Italy and Spain, according to the Israeli legal centre Adalah.

Israeli naval forces attacked and seized vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla late Wednesday and detained more than 470 activists from over 50 countries.

The flotilla had been attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza and challenge Israel’s blockade of the enclave.

Israel has maintained the blockade of Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million people, for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombardments have killed more than 67,200 Palestinians in the enclave, most of them women and children, and rendered it uninhabitable, with the blockade also pushing Gaza to famine.

RelatedTRT World - How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands

SOURCE:AA
Explore
UK prosecutors appeal dismissal of terrorism charge against Kneecap rapper
Freedom aid flotilla 150 nautical miles from Gaza to challenge Israel's blockade, organisers say
Italy's Meloni says she and her ministers have been denounced to ICC for Gaza genocide complicity
In pictures: Worldwide protests as Israel’s brutal war on Gaza enters third year
‘I stand with the people’: An aid worker carries the burden of hope in Gaza
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
9 major lies Israel promoted after October 7, 2023 to justify genocide in Gaza
By Noureldein Ghanem
European MPs slam Israel over flotilla raid, demand release of activists
US statement notes 1,200 Israeli victims, but skips 67,000+ Palestinians killed in genocide
Israel’s Gaza genocide surpasses all terrorism: Turkish parliament speaker
Hamas renews commitment to resistance on second anniversary of Gaza genocide
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Turkish First Lady marks second anniversary of Gaza genocide, calls for unity against oppression
Interactive: Gaza’s amputee children in Israel’s two-year genocide
By Nurdan Erdogan
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
‘Systematic genocide’: Türkiye's comms chief calls out Israel’s occupation, killings of Palestinians
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations