An Israeli court has placed a settler accused of killing a Palestinian activist in the occupied West Bank under house arrest.

Levi is under investigation for reckless manslaughter and illegal firearm use following a deadly incident in the Israeli-occupied West Bank village of Umm al-Kheir.

Levi, sanctioned by the UK and Canada for violent acts against Palestinians, was filmed firing his handgun during a settler incursion and killing the Palestinian activist and filmmaker, Awdah Hathaleen (also known as Odeh Hadalin)

Awdah, a 31-year-old father of three and a teacher, was known for opposing Palestinian expulsions and co-directed the documentary No Other Land, which won the 2025 Oscar award in the documentary category.

Levi fired his handgun in the village of Umm al-Kheir in the southern occupied West Bank as a group of settlers from the nearby Israeli settlement of Carmel began entering the town.

An eyewitness described how Israeli settlers entered Palestinian private lands on an excavator, creating chaos and crushing activist and resident Ahmad Hathaleen.

Medical volunteers told reporters that Awdah was shot in the chest and died after several rounds of attempted resuscitation.

Video released by the Israeli human rights organisation B’Tselem shows Levi shooting Awdah during a clash in the village.