US President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to discuss Gaza peace as Israel faces mounting international isolation and Western recognition of Palestinian statehood.
Netanyahu faces global isolation over the Gaza war. / Reuters
September 29, 2025

Donald Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House on Monday, with the US president pushing a deal after a slew of Western leaders embraced Palestinian statehood in defiance of American and Israeli opposition.

In Netanyahu’s fourth visit since Trump returned to office in January, the right-wing Israeli leader will be looking to shore up his country’s most important relationship as it faces growing international isolation nearly two years into its genocidal war in Gaza.

Netanyahu can expect a warm welcome in the White House, unlike the chilly reception he faced on Friday at the UN General Assembly, where many delegates walked out, leaving him to speak to an almost empty hall.

Netanyahu went on to deliver a blistering attack on what he called a “disgraceful decision” over the past week by Britain, France, Canada, Australia and several other countries to recognise Palestinian statehood, a major diplomatic shift by top US allies.

They said such action was needed to preserve the prospect for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and help bring Israel’s war to an end.

Trump, who had criticised the recognition moves as a prize to Hamas, told Reuters on Sunday he hopes to get Netanyahu’s agreement on a framework to end the war in the Palestinian enclave.

"We’re getting a very good response because Bibi wants to make the deal too," Trump said in a telephone interview, using Netanyahu's nickname.

"Everybody wants to make the deal."

He credited leaders of Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Jordan and Egypt for their assistance and said the deal aims to go beyond Gaza to a broader Middle East peace.

"It's called peace in the Middle East, more than Gaza. Gaza is a part of it. But it's peace in the Middle East," he said.

Asked whether there is now an agreed deal for peace in Gaza, a senior Israeli official said, "It's too early to tell."

The official added that Netanyahu would give Israel's response to the proposal when he meets Trump on Monday.

Peace plan

Netanyahu is under mounting pressure from the hostages’ families and, according to public opinion polls, a war-weary Israeli public.

A 21-point peace plan had been circulated to a string of Arab and Muslim countries on the UN sidelines last week.

It calls for the release of all hostages, living and dead, no further Israeli attacks on Qatar and a new dialogue between Israel and Palestinians for "peaceful coexistence,” a White House official said on condition of anonymity.

Israel angered the Qataris and drew criticism from Trump for an air strike against Hamas officials in Doha on September 9.

Previous US-backed ceasefire efforts have fallen apart due to a failure to bridge the gap between Israel and Hamas and Netanyahu has vowed to continue the war.

War crimes

The White House meeting follows an annual gathering of world leaders in New York in which the Gaza war took centre stage and Israel was often the target.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s administration, the most far-right and radical government in Israeli history, has ruled out acceptance of a Palestinian state.

Israel's military has killed more than 65,000 people in Gaza, according to Palestinian health officials, leaving much of the territory in ruins, deepening the humanitarian crisis and spreading hunger.

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for Netanyahu for war crimes in the Gaza war. Israel rejects the court's jurisdiction and denies committing war crimes.

While Trump and Netanyahu have mostly been in sync and the US continues to be Israel's main arms supplier, Monday’s discussions have the potential for tensions to surface.

Some of Netanyahu’s hardline ministers have said the government should respond to growing recognition of Palestinian statehood by annexing all or parts of the occupied West Bank to snuff out hopes for Palestinian independence.

On Thursday, however, Trump said he would not allow Israel to annex the occupied West Bank along with Gaza and occupied East Jerusalem.

Analysts say Israeli annexation of the occupied West Bank could unravel the landmark Abraham Accords, a signature foreign policy achievement brokered by Trump’s first administration in which several Arab countries forged diplomatic ties with Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
