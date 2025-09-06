South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has ordered all-out efforts to respond to the arrests of hundreds of the nation's citizens in a US immigration raid on a Hyundai Motor car battery factory.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Saturday that the government has set up a team to respond to Thursday's arrest of over 300 Koreans at the facility, under construction in the southern state of Georgia, and that he may go to Washington to meet with officials if needed.

The arrest of some 475 workers at the plant near Savannah, part of President Donald Trump's escalating crackdown on immigrants, was the largest single-site enforcement operation in the US Department of Homeland Security's history.