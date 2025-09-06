WORLD
2 min read
South Korea vows response after US arrests hundreds at Hyundai plant
President Lee Jae Myung has ordered action after over 300 Koreans were detained at a US Hyundai battery plant amid trade tensions.
South Korea vows response after US arrests hundreds at Hyundai plant
Hyundai and LG employees were detained by the largest US single-site raid. [File photo] / AP
September 6, 2025

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung has ordered all-out efforts to respond to the arrests of hundreds of the nation's citizens in a US immigration raid on a Hyundai Motor car battery factory.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun said on Saturday that the government has set up a team to respond to Thursday's arrest of over 300 Koreans at the facility, under construction in the southern state of Georgia, and that he may go to Washington to meet with officials if needed.

The arrest of some 475 workers at the plant near Savannah, part of President Donald Trump's escalating crackdown on immigrants, was the largest single-site enforcement operation in the US Department of Homeland Security's history.

Recommended

The Trump administration and Seoul, a key Asian ally and investor in the US, have been at odds over the details of a trade deal that includes $350 billion of South Korean investment in the United States.

LG Energy Solution, which is working with Hyundai to build the factory, said it had asked employees to return from US business trips while suspending travel to the United States except for customer meetings.

LG Energy Solution said 47 of its employees and about 250 workers for contractors at the joint venture factory were detained.

RelatedTRT World - South Korea protests detention of nationals in US battery plant raid
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games