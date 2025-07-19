Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry has firmly rejected claims that the country failed to support a joint statement issued by the Hague Group following its meeting in Colombia on July 15–16, calling the allegations “unfounded” and part of a disinformation campaign.

In a statement released on Saturday, the ministry clarified that participation in joint declarations made at international gatherings follows a defined process and timeline.

“As anyone with experience and knowledge in such matters would know, participation in decisions and joint statements adopted at international meetings typically follows a set timeline,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the final deadline for countries to formally approve the joint statement issued at the Bogota meeting is September 20. So far, only 12 of the 30 participating countries have declared their support.

Continued support for Palestinian rights

Türkiye emphasised that some elements of the statement require inter-institutional coordination due to the country’s international legal obligations.