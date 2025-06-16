WORLD
1 min read
Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong after mid-air technical issue
The incident comes days after an Air India flight to London, using the same type of Boeing aircraft, crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad.
Air India Dreamliner returns to Hong Kong after mid-air technical issue
The Air India flight AI315 out of Hong Kong is now undergoing checks. / Reuters
June 16, 2025

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner plane bound for New Delhi returned to its origin of Hong Kong as a precautionary measure, after the pilot suspected a technical issue mid-air, a source with direct knowledge of the matter has told Reuters.

The incident comes on Monday, days after an Air India flight to London, using the same type of Boeing aircraft, crashed in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad moments after take-off, killing 241 of the 242 people on board.

The Dreamliner aircraft flying Air India flight AI315 out of Hong Kong on Monday is now undergoing checks, said the source with knowledge of the matter.

Flight AI315 took off from Hong Kong at 12:16 p.m. and landed just over an hour later, according to tracking data on Flightradar24.

Recommended

Boeing and Air India did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the Hong Kong-New Delhi flight.

RelatedTRT Global - London-bound passenger plane crashes after take-off from Indian city of Ahmedabad

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking