Senegal's Constitutional Council on Wednesday struck down legislation approved by the new government revising the amnesty law passed under former president Macky Sall.

Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko had vowed to repeal the amnesty law passed by Sall, which critics say shields perpetrators of crimes committed between February 2021 and February 2024.

During that period, dozens of people were killed and hundreds of opposition figures were arrested, including Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who is now president, and Prime Minister Sonko.

The amnesty law was adopted in March 2024, during the final weeks of Sall's presidency (2012–2024), in an effort to ease political tensions.

But in early April, the parliament under Sonko's new government adopted a revision stating that killings, assassinations, acts of torture and barbarism were no longer covered by the amnesty "regardless of their motivation and irrespective of the perpetrators".

The new text opened the possibility for the prosecution of senior figures from the former government over events between 2021 and 2024, though the opposition believed it was an attempt to protect the supporters of Sonko's ruling Pastef party.

Wednesday's constitutional council ruling said a provision of the revised law was "contrary to the country's constitution".

By including amnesty for acts "considered criminal under the rules of international law" and "without a statute of limitations in light of Senegal's international commitments", the new text "violates the constitution", it said.