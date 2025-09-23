The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is playing a key role in Somalia’s development through initiatives including a Turkish language classroom at an orphanage, a newly established laboratory at Mogadishu University and support for a centre for children with special needs.
Türkiye and Somalia have deepened their ties in recent years. Türkiye has invested $100 million in Somalia, where Turkish firms also run Mogadishu International Airport and Mogadishu Sea Port.
TIKA is at the forefront of Turkish efforts to further cement the relations by reaching out to Somalia’s population and helping them address their more pressing needs.
Ilyas Abdulkadir Mohamed, a teacher at the Sehit Omer Halisdemir classroom established with TIKA’s support and a staff member at the Yunus Emre Institute in Mogadishu, said children of fallen security personnel receive primary, secondary and high school education at a classroom at an orphanage that was renovated with TIKA’s support.
“TIKA built this classroom. The Yunus Emre Institute covers its educational expenses, and TURKSOM also provides support. That’s why several institutions regularly visit here,” he said.
Mohamed said the classroom helps orphaned students keep up with their peers and ensures they receive equal educational opportunities.
A place to support children with special needs
Abdirizak Elmi Mohamud, director of the Mustaqbal Centre for Children with Special Needs, said that their goal is to support and develop children with developmental disorders.
Mohamud underlined that the centre is the only institution in the country providing support to children with autism, Down syndrome, and other neurodevelopmental and developmental disorders.
“TIKA is currently the only institution providing us with support in education, equipment and all infrastructure needs,” he said.
Mohamud highlighted that supporting the centre is crucial to helping these children, ensuring their integration into society and providing them access to all services.
TIKA-backed lab
Abdullahi Abdi Mahamoud, a technician at the laboratory established by TIKA at Mogadishu University, said that the facility consists of three main sections to study concrete, asphalt and soil, and water quality.
He said that the main objective is to help students learn the technical requirements of laboratory work and gain hands-on experience with the support of technicians, adding that many students have benefited from the facility.
Outside companies also come to the lab for testing, conducting experiments in areas such as soil, concrete, and steel, he said, expressing gratitude at the Turkish government's cooperation.