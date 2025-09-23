The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) is playing a key role in Somalia’s development through initiatives including a Turkish language classroom at an orphanage, a newly established laboratory at Mogadishu University and support for a centre for children with special needs.

Türkiye and Somalia have deepened their ties in recent years. Türkiye has invested $100 million in Somalia, where Turkish firms also run Mogadishu International Airport and Mogadishu Sea Port.

TIKA is at the forefront of Turkish efforts to further cement the relations by reaching out to Somalia’s population and helping them address their more pressing needs.

Ilyas Abdulkadir Mohamed, a teacher at the Sehit Omer Halisdemir classroom established with TIKA’s support and a staff member at the Yunus Emre Institute in Mogadishu, said children of fallen security personnel receive primary, secondary and high school education at a classroom at an orphanage that was renovated with TIKA’s support.

“TIKA built this classroom. The Yunus Emre Institute covers its educational expenses, and TURKSOM also provides support. That’s why several institutions regularly visit here,” he said.

Mohamed said the classroom helps orphaned students keep up with their peers and ensures they receive equal educational opportunities.

A place to support children with special needs

Abdirizak Elmi Mohamud, director of the Mustaqbal Centre for Children with Special Needs, said that their goal is to support and develop children with developmental disorders.

Mohamud underlined that the centre is the only institution in the country providing support to children with autism, Down syndrome, and other neurodevelopmental and developmental disorders.