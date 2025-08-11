When Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Mogadishu in 2011, Somalia was at its lowest ebb. Drought and conflict had pushed the East African nation of 18 million people to the brink of starvation. No leader from outside Africa had visited in nearly 20 years.

President Erdoğan's arrival wasn't just another mission driven by geopolitics and economics, but the beginning of a partnership that would rewrite the rules of engagement with Africa.

In the 14 years since, Turkish contractors have executed 2,031 projects worth US $97 billion across the continent, according to Anadolu Agency.

Turkish Airlines now touches down in 62 African cities across 41 countries. Some 62,000 African students study in Turkish universities.

From Tanzania's Standard Gauge Railway, acknowledged as the most technologically advanced rail network in Africa, to Rwanda's Kigali Convention Centre, Senegal's 50,000-seat Olympic Stadium and Blaise Diagne International Airport in Dakar, Turkish firms have helped transform Africa's infrastructural landscape.

Türkiye's cooperation with the continent doesn't end with concrete and steel. The Maarif Foundation now runs schools in 27 African countries.

President Erdogan has made 53 visits to 31 African countries, making him the only world leader to have travelled so extensively within the continent. Ankara believes its approach rests on shared history, mutual understanding and partnerships where both sides benefit, contrary to Western countries’ approach fixed on colonial history and condescending attitudes.

Differentiating factors

"Africa has tremendous potential. It's the richest continent in terms of resources. With Türkiye's willingness to share its know-how and openness to establishing a deeper presence in Africa, the continent has the opportunity to leverage it as the preferred partner among many competitors," Ibrahim Mukhtar, an expert in Turkish-African relations, tells TRT Afrika.

Turkish diplomat, scholar and author, Prof Ahmet Kavas, sees the relationship working differently from traditional partnerships.

"It's a win-win relationship with Africa. Türkiye wins as it makes other countries win. Often, Africa gets the least when engaging with other countries. There must be a balance, which means 50:50, or at least 40:60. For Africa, it is mostly not even 10%. European and some Asian countries are there for raw materials," he explains.

Somalia's expanding cooperation with Türkiye shows how this relationship works.

"I believe Somalia has the potential to gain a different power with its resources," Erdogan had said during his 2011 visit.

What followed was one of Türkiye's most significant humanitarian efforts, which quickly expanded into broader cooperation.

Mukhtar, who has watched this unfold first-hand, believes Türkiye has made sterling contributions to building capacity across Africa. "Türkiye has taken part in rebuilding and supporting government institutions after years of civil war. These institutions range from ministries to parliament. Türkiye doesn't shy away from doing that," he says.

Last year, Türkiye signed an agreement with Somalia to equip, reconstruct and train the Somalian navy. This was an extension of Camp TURKSOM, the $50 million military base Türkiye established in Mogadishu in 2017 to train Somali forces.

Centuries of connection

Turkish links with Africa go back to the Ottoman Empire, particularly in North and East Africa. During the 1960s, as African nations gained independence, Türkiye recognised the new states and supported decolonisation.

The evolution of this relationship took off when Ankara declared 2005 "The Year of Africa".

"Following the launch, Türkiye took it as an opportunity to develop our relations with the African continent. We have been in Africa for almost 20 years. We had only twelve embassies on the continent in 2009. Currently, Türkiye has 44 missions, making it the fourth in terms of diplomatic representation in Africa after China, which has 52, the US with 50, and France with 47," explains Prof Kavas.

The African Union made Türkiye a strategic partner in 2008. Since then, African nations have increased their embassies in Türkiye from 10 to 38, as of 2024, while the number of Turkish embassies in African countries grew from 12 in 2002 to 44 in 2024. The number of mutual high-level visits in the last five years alone has exceeded 500.

Turkish agencies like TIKA, DSI, Türkiye Diyanet Foundation and Turkish Red Crescent have built hundreds of wells across Nigeria, Ethiopia, Sudan, Mali, Burkina Faso and Somalia.

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has 22 offices in Africa and has carried out projects in many fields, such as health and agriculture, on the continent. A total of 1,884 projects were implemented between 2017 and 2022, the agency said.