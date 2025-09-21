WORLD
UN Security Council to hold emergency talks over Russian jets' breach of Estonian airspace
Three Russian MiG-31s had crossed into Estonia over the Gulf of Finland, triggering NATO and EU alarm; Tallinn calls it part of a dangerous Russian escalation.
(FILE) Three Russian MiG-31 fighter jets spent 12 minutes in Estonian airspace. / AFP
September 21, 2025

The UN Security Council will hold an emergency meeting this week following the incursion of three Russian aircraft into its airspace, Estonia's foreign ministry said on Sunday.

Three Russian MiG-31 fighters violated Estonian airspace over the Gulf of Finland on Friday, triggering complaints of a dangerous new provocation from the European Union and NATO but a denial from Moscow.

Italian F-35 fighters attached to NATO's air defence support mission in the Baltic states, along with Swedish and Finnish aircraft, were scrambled to intercept the Russian jets and warn them off.

"On September 22...the United Nations Security Council will convene an emergency meeting in response to Russia's brazen violation of Estonian airspace last Friday," a statement from the Estonian ministry said.

It marks the first time in 34 years of Estonia's membership in the UN that the EU and NATO member nation — a staunch supporter of Ukraine — has officially requested an emergency Security Council meeting.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said the violation is "part of a broader pattern of escalation by Russia, both regionally and globally", following violations of Polish and Romanian airspace earlier this month.

"This behaviour requires an international response," Tsahkna said.

