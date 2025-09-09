WORLD
Power outage in Sudan as paramilitary force carries out drone attacks: Report
Multiple drones targeted Wadi Seidna military area, Al-Markhiyat electricity substation in city of Omdurman, local media reports.
The attack caused extensive power outages throughout the city. / Reuters
September 9, 2025

Drone attacks by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) hit various areas in Sudan’s Khartoum state, triggering a major power outage, according to local media on Tuesday.

Citing eyewitnesses, the Sudan Tribune reported that multiple drones targeted the Wadi Seidna military area and the Al-Markhiyat electricity substation in the city of Omdurman.

The attack caused extensive power outages throughout the city, witnesses said.

Footage shared on social media captured electric transformers at the substation engulfed in flames following a series of explosions.

The paramilitary force also targeted Khartoum’s Al-Kalakla district, where a military factory is located, according to the Sudan Tribune.

The Al-Jaili town, which is home to the country’s main oil refinery, was also hit in the strikes, it added.

No casualties were reported.

The attack came days after the Sudanese Army escalated military operations in Kordofan, central Sudan, to regain control of key cities in the region and to lift the RSF siege on Al Fasher city, the capital of North Darfur state.

Al Fasher has witnessed intense fighting between the Sudanese army and RSF since May 2024, despite international warnings about the risks of violence in a city that serves as a key humanitarian hub for the five Darfur states.

The RSF and the army have been locked in a brutal power struggle since April 2023, resulting in thousands of deaths and pushing Sudan into one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

More than 20,000 people have been killed and 15 million displaced, according to UN and local figures. However, US-based researchers estimate the actual death toll to be as high as 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
