Microsoft on Thursday said it disabled a set of cloud and AI services used by a unit within the Israel Ministry of Defense (IMOD) after an internal review found preliminary evidence supporting media reports of a surveillance system in Gaza and occupied West Bank.

Brad Smith, Microsoft’s president, said the company began the review after allegations published in an article by the Guardian in August about a unit of the Israeli forces.

While the review is ongoing, Microsoft said it found evidence supporting elements of the Guardian’s reporting, including details on IMOD’s consumption of Azure storage capacity in the Netherlands and the use of AI services.

“We do not provide technology to facilitate mass surveillance of civilians,” Smith said in a Microsoft blog.

What pushed Microsoft to act?

On August 6, a joint investigation by The Guardian, the Palestinian-Israeli publication +972 Magazine, and Hebrew-language outlet Local Call revealed that Israel's military intelligence agency had been using Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to store and analyse intercepted Palestinian phone calls at a vast scale.

Following a 2021 meeting between Unit 8200 commander Yossi Sariel and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, a segregated Azure environment was established to house “sensitive workloads”, according to the investigation.

Internal documents and interviews indicate that Microsoft employees worked closely with Israeli military contractors to build a custom security architecture for the project, with some describing daily collaboration.