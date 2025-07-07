WORLD
South Korean court to hold July 9 hearing on ex-leader Yoon’s detention warrant
The special counsel team investigating Yoon's martial law declaration in December has filed a request to the Seoul Central District Court to detain Yoon on allegations of abuse of power and obstruction of justice.
Yoon has been accused of mobilising presidential guards to stop authorities from arresting him in January. / AP
July 7, 2025

A Seoul court plans to hold a hearing on Wednesday to review a request by special prosecutors to detain former South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, a court official has said on Monday.

Yoon has been accused of mobilising presidential guards to stop authorities from arresting him in January. He eventually was taken into custody but released from jail after 52 days on technical grounds.

The special prosecution that kicked off its investigation after new leader Lee Jae-myung was elected in June has been looking into additional charges against Yoon, who is already on trial for insurrection related to his short-lived martial law.

The detention warrant request was made on the grounds of the risk of him being a flight risk and concerns that he might interfere with witnesses linked to his case, local media reported, citing a special prosecutors' request.

Yoon's lawyers have rejected the allegations against him.

