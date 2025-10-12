POLITICS
2 min read
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu
The lineup, mixing old and new faces, marks Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu’s second attempt to break months of deadlock and pass a crucial budget through a hung parliament.
France unveils new government under PM Lecornu
"A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on X. / Reuters
17 hours ago

France's President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a new government, after marathon talks to cobble together a cabinet and prevent the country from slipping deeper into a political crisis.

The lineup, a mix of old and new faces, is Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's second attempt at bringing together a team to overcome months of deadlock and pass a much-needed budget through a hung parliament.

Last Sunday, he presented his first cabinet, but resigned a day later after the lineup was criticised for not having enough new faces. Macron reappointed him on Friday to try again.

"A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on X on Sunday.

RelatedTRT World - Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled

New cabinet

According to the lineup published by the presidency, Jean-Noel Barrot remained as foreign minister.

Outgoing labour minister Catherine Vautrin took on the defence portfolio.

Recommended

Roland Lescure, a Macron loyalist, is in charge of the economy, with next year's budget as a top priority.

There were also new faces.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez took over the interior ministry, replacing Bruno Retailleau, whose right-wing Republican party said it would not be part of any government this weekend.

Monique Barbut, the former France director of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), was to head the ministry of environmental transition.

Gerald Darmanin, however, stayed on as justice minister.

And Rachida Dati, a scandal-ridden culture minister who is set to stand trial for corruption next year, also retained her post.

RelatedTRT World - Macron reappoints Sebastien Lecornu as French prime minister

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China ‘not afraid’ of trade war after Trump threatens new tariffs
Former speaker Herminie wins Seychelles presidential run-off election
US appeals court rejects Trump request to deploy National Guard in Chicago area
Afghan, Pakistani armies engage in intense border clashes amid rising tensions
White House begins mass federal layoffs amid 10-day shutdown
Ukraine says Russian drone strike kills two energy workers in Chernihiv
China issues bounty for Taiwan PsyOps unit for 'separatism'
North Korea displays new long-range missile at military parade celebrating Kim Jong-Un’s leadership
UN urges US, Venezuela to avoid actions threatening peace amid rising tensions
Trump to hit China with 100% tariffs after Beijing's rare earth curbs
US Muslim group slams Nobel for awarding Venezuela's Machado
Trump set to join leaders, diplomats from Türkiye, Pakistan, other nations at Gaza summit in Egypt
Tempers flare as US shutdown threatens pay of 1.3 million active-duty American troops
White House says Nobel committee's Trump snub was 'politics over peace'
US Senate votes to repeal Caesar Act sanctions on Syria: Senator Wilson
Why jailed leader Marwan Barghouti matters so much for Palestine’s cause
By Murat Sofuoglu