France's President Emmanuel Macron has unveiled a new government, after marathon talks to cobble together a cabinet and prevent the country from slipping deeper into a political crisis.
The lineup, a mix of old and new faces, is Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu's second attempt at bringing together a team to overcome months of deadlock and pass a much-needed budget through a hung parliament.
Last Sunday, he presented his first cabinet, but resigned a day later after the lineup was criticised for not having enough new faces. Macron reappointed him on Friday to try again.
"A mission-driven government has been appointed to provide France with a budget before the end of the year," Lecornu wrote on X on Sunday.
New cabinet
According to the lineup published by the presidency, Jean-Noel Barrot remained as foreign minister.
Outgoing labour minister Catherine Vautrin took on the defence portfolio.
Roland Lescure, a Macron loyalist, is in charge of the economy, with next year's budget as a top priority.
There were also new faces.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez took over the interior ministry, replacing Bruno Retailleau, whose right-wing Republican party said it would not be part of any government this weekend.
Monique Barbut, the former France director of the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF), was to head the ministry of environmental transition.
Gerald Darmanin, however, stayed on as justice minister.
And Rachida Dati, a scandal-ridden culture minister who is set to stand trial for corruption next year, also retained her post.