The Sudanese army has said that it seized several forward defensive positions held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.

A military statement said on Tuesday that army forces carried out "special operations" to clear several RSF "defensive positions" and inflicted personnel and equipment losses on the rebel group.

The army said troops captured several combat vehicles, without giving an exact number, and destroyed six others, including armoured vehicles.

According to the army, RSF fighters launched an attack on the southern axis of El-Fasher, but government forces repelled it and inflicted heavy losses.

There was no comment from the RSF on the army statement.