AFRICA
2 min read
Sudan's army recaptures key positions from RSF in El-Fasher
The Sudanese army said in a statement that it carried out operations against RSF's positions in El-Fasher and inflicted personnel and equipment losses.
Sudan's army recaptures key positions from RSF in El-Fasher
RSF-held territory has shrunk rapidly recently across Sudan as the army expanded its military gains. / AP
October 8, 2025

The Sudanese army has said that it seized several forward defensive positions held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.

A military statement said on Tuesday that army forces carried out "special operations" to clear several RSF "defensive positions" and inflicted personnel and equipment losses on the rebel group.

The army said troops captured several combat vehicles, without giving an exact number, and destroyed six others, including armoured vehicles.

According to the army, RSF fighters launched an attack on the southern axis of El-Fasher, but government forces repelled it and inflicted heavy losses.

There was no comment from the RSF on the army statement.

RelatedTRT World - RSF shelling kills over a dozen in Sudan’s Darfur: Medics
Recommended

Blockade on El-Fasher

The RSF has imposed a blockade on El-Fasher since May 10, 2024, despite international warnings about the dangers to the city, a hub for humanitarian operations in the five Darfur states.

El-Fasher holds major strategic importance, and its recapture by the army could mark the beginning of a broader RSF defeat. The rebel group lost significant leverage after being pushed out of Khartoum in August.

In recent months, the RSF-held territory has shrunk rapidly across Sudan as the army expanded its military gains to include Khartoum, White Nile and North Kordofan states.

Since mid-April 2023, clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced some 15 million, according to UN and local authorities, while a study by American universities estimates the death toll at approximately 130,000.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ethiopia church scaffolding collapse kills at least 36: state media
At least six killed in suspected RSF strike on displacement centre kitchens in Sudan’s Al Fasher
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
‘If you encounter RSF, your day is over’: Al-Fashir residents describe living under constant fear
By Zeynep Conkar, Zuelkefl Salih
African leaders push for veto-wielding seat on UNSC, asking, 'If not now, then when?'
By Baba Umar
Al Shabaab leader among 24 terrorists killed in Somalia: statement
Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger withdraw from ICC, accusing the global tribunal of 'selective justice'
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
At least 48 killed in clashes between South Sudan army and opposition: Reports
RSF strike at a Darfur mosque kills 75 people
Sudan welcomes peace efforts to end war with RSF, rejects foreign interference
Türkiye extends condolences to DRC over deadly terror attack
'Catastrophic hunger': WHO chief warns of famine and cholera crisis in war-torn Sudan
RSF committed crimes against humanity in Sudan's Al Fasher — UN mission
Egypt, Sudan say Ethiopia's Nile dam represents a 'threat'
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor