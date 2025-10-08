The Sudanese army has said that it seized several forward defensive positions held by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state in western Sudan.
A military statement said on Tuesday that army forces carried out "special operations" to clear several RSF "defensive positions" and inflicted personnel and equipment losses on the rebel group.
The army said troops captured several combat vehicles, without giving an exact number, and destroyed six others, including armoured vehicles.
According to the army, RSF fighters launched an attack on the southern axis of El-Fasher, but government forces repelled it and inflicted heavy losses.
There was no comment from the RSF on the army statement.
Blockade on El-Fasher
The RSF has imposed a blockade on El-Fasher since May 10, 2024, despite international warnings about the dangers to the city, a hub for humanitarian operations in the five Darfur states.
El-Fasher holds major strategic importance, and its recapture by the army could mark the beginning of a broader RSF defeat. The rebel group lost significant leverage after being pushed out of Khartoum in August.
In recent months, the RSF-held territory has shrunk rapidly across Sudan as the army expanded its military gains to include Khartoum, White Nile and North Kordofan states.
Since mid-April 2023, clashes between Sudanese army forces and the RSF have killed more than 20,000 people and displaced some 15 million, according to UN and local authorities, while a study by American universities estimates the death toll at approximately 130,000.