An AC/DC rock concert on Wednesday night made Melbourne, Australia, shake, rattle and roll with low-level seismic tremors, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

The heavy metal concert registered in the 2-5 hertz range, which is enough for people to feel the ground shake, even 3.5 kilometres away from the concert.

People could actually hear the concert as far as 10 km away, said ABC.

Adam Pascale, chief scientist at the Seismology Research Centre, based in Melbourne, underlined that the team picked up ground motion, not sound in the air.

"So you've got speakers on the ground pumping out vibrations and that gets transmitted through the ground, but also the crowd jumping up and down is feeding energy into the ground," said Pascale.