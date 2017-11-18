CULTURE
2 MIN READ
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64
Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young.
AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young dies aged 64
Malcolm Young of the rock band AC/DC performs at the Met Center in Bloomington, Minnesota on the Fly On the Wall tour on September 29, 1985. / Getty Images
November 18, 2017

AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died aged 64, the band announced on Saturday. 

Young founded the Australian rock group with his brother Angus, who said he will leave "an enormous legacy."

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," a statement on the band's website said.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man."

Best known for their hit song Highway to Hell, AC/DC formed in 1973 and went on to produce 17 studio albums, selling more than 200 million records. 

Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young. 

Recommended

His brother Angus paid tribute, saying: "As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special.

"He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.

"Malcolm, job well done."

Elder brother George, who the band described as a mentor, died earlier this year.

The three brothers were born in Scotland.

They emigrated to Australia as children with their family, although their eldest brother remained in the UK.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar