AC/DC guitarist Malcolm Young has died aged 64, the band announced on Saturday.

Young founded the Australian rock group with his brother Angus, who said he will leave "an enormous legacy."

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," a statement on the band's website said.

"With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band.

"As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man."

Best known for their hit song Highway to Hell, AC/DC formed in 1973 and went on to produce 17 studio albums, selling more than 200 million records.

Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for the last three years, and was replaced in the band by his nephew Stevie Young.