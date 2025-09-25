Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed from the White House after holding talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.

The Oval Office meeting on Thursday, followed by a working lunch in the Cabinet Room, came at a sensitive moment for the NATO allies.

Trump said he and Erdogan would hold wide-ranging discussions on defence sales, including Türkiye’s potential purchase of US-made F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.

President Erdogan’s visit to the United States turned into a diplomatic showcase for Türkiye, as he engaged in a flurry of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Throughout his stay in the US, Erdogan held bilateral talks with prominent world leaders and senior diplomats, reinforcing Türkiye’s global diplomatic presence and strategic relevance.

The meetings focused on Palestine, regional security, economic cooperation, and Türkiye’s evolving role in global affairs.

Vietnam

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong discussed bilateral relations and regional issues Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

Erdogan said Ankara could further advance relations between the two nations, stressing the need to increase the existing trade volume.

Noting the both countries' eagerness to enhance their cooperation on international and regional platforms, Erdogan praised Vietnam for being on the "right side of history" on the Palestine issue.

UN Climate Summit

Türkiye increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to over 60 percent as of this year, Erdogan said.

Türkiye aims to cut its emissions by 466 million tonnes by 2035, reducing the country’s overall emissions to 643 million tonnes, Erdogan told the UN Climate Summit in New York.

“In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors,” he added.

France

Turkish President met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN headquarters in New York.

The meeting addressed Türkiye-France bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.

Underlining that dialogue with France is important for Türkiye, Erdogan stated that efforts would continue to strengthen further cooperation in many fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defence industry.

Syria

Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

President Erdogan said Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted as soon as possible and supports any initiative that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

US companies

President Erdogan, along with Türkiye-US Business Council President Hamdi Ulukaya, met with senior officials of US companies at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.

A delegation including several Turkish Cabinet ministers and Türkiye-US Business Council members also attended the meeting.

Reception of world leaders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of heads of state and their spouses.

