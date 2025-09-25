Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan departed from the White House after holding talks with his US counterpart, Donald Trump.
The Oval Office meeting on Thursday, followed by a working lunch in the Cabinet Room, came at a sensitive moment for the NATO allies.
Trump said he and Erdogan would hold wide-ranging discussions on defence sales, including Türkiye’s potential purchase of US-made F-16 and F-35 fighter jets.
President Erdogan’s visit to the United States turned into a diplomatic showcase for Türkiye, as he engaged in a flurry of high-level meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Throughout his stay in the US, Erdogan held bilateral talks with prominent world leaders and senior diplomats, reinforcing Türkiye’s global diplomatic presence and strategic relevance.
The meetings focused on Palestine, regional security, economic cooperation, and Türkiye’s evolving role in global affairs.
Vietnam
Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Vietnamese counterpart Luong Cuong discussed bilateral relations and regional issues Wednesday at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.
Erdogan said Ankara could further advance relations between the two nations, stressing the need to increase the existing trade volume.
Noting the both countries' eagerness to enhance their cooperation on international and regional platforms, Erdogan praised Vietnam for being on the "right side of history" on the Palestine issue.
UN Climate Summit
Türkiye increased the share of renewable energy in total installed capacity to over 60 percent as of this year, Erdogan said.
Türkiye aims to cut its emissions by 466 million tonnes by 2035, reducing the country’s overall emissions to 643 million tonnes, Erdogan told the UN Climate Summit in New York.
“In line with our net zero emissions target for 2053, we will continue to transform key sectors,” he added.
France
Turkish President met with French President Emmanuel Macron at the UN headquarters in New York.
The meeting addressed Türkiye-France bilateral relations, as well as regional and global issues.
Underlining that dialogue with France is important for Türkiye, Erdogan stated that efforts would continue to strengthen further cooperation in many fields, particularly trade, energy, and the defence industry.
Syria
Erdogan has met with Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.
President Erdogan said Türkiye expects all sanctions on Syria to be lifted as soon as possible and supports any initiative that respects Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
US companies
President Erdogan, along with Türkiye-US Business Council President Hamdi Ulukaya, met with senior officials of US companies at the Turkish House (Turkevi) in New York.
A delegation including several Turkish Cabinet ministers and Türkiye-US Business Council members also attended the meeting.
Reception of world leaders
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended a reception hosted by US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in honour of heads of state and their spouses.
Meeting on Gaza with regional leaders
Erdogan said Tuesday that a meeting on Gaza with US President Donald Trump and regional leaders was "very productive and positive", expressing his satisfaction.
The leaders met at the regional meeting on Gaza held within the scope of the 80th United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters.
When asked whether the Gaza summit with Trump could lead to a tangible step toward peace and safeguarding innocent civilians, Erdogan said a joint declaration will be released soon.
Libya
Erdogan reiterated Türkiye's aim for lasting stability in Libya, saying that they will continue to support this end.
He made the remarks at a meeting with Libyan Presidential Council President Mohamed al-Menfi at the Turkish House in New York, where the two leaders discussed bilateral relations and regional issues.
Meeting on the sidelines of the current UN General Assembly, Erdogan also said they will continue to step up efforts to protect Türkiye and Libya's rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean and to enhance bilateral cooperation.
With the UN Secretary-General
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan highlighted the need for reform in the UN system, saying that Türkiye will contribute to this process.
During his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in New York on Tuesday, Erdogan stated that the need for revision in the UN system has clearly emerged in recent years.
UNGA
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has delivered a fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly in New York, accusing Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and calling on the international community to act urgently to end the bloodshed.
“In front of every one of us, a genocide has been going on in Gaza for more than 700 days,” Erdogan said
“For the last 23 months, Israel has killed one child every hour. These are not numbers; each one is a life, an innocent person.”
Canada
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney discussed bilateral ties as well as regional and global issues on Monday.
In the meeting, President Erdogan stated that Türkiye and Canada, as important NATO allies, play a significant role in the security of the Euro-Atlantic region.
He underlined the substantial potential for cooperation, particularly in the fields of energy and the defence industry," said Türkiye's Communications Directorate.
Turkish investment conference
The $100 billion trade volume target between Türkiye and the US "continues to be our common goal," said President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Speaking at a Turkish investment conference in New York organised by the Türkiye-US Business Council, Erdogan said he believes Ankara and Washington will reach a $100 billion trade target with the support of the private sector and new investment initiatives.
Stating that the bilateral trade volume is growing every year, Erdogan noted that in 2024 it exceeded $35 billion.
UN conference on Palestine
Erdogan praised countries that have decided to recognise the State of Palestine, saying such steps are "critical milestones" for the two-state solution.
Speaking at a UN conference on Palestine in New York on September 22, Erdogan said he hoped recognition would "accelerate the implementation of a two-state solution."
He called the decisions by several UN Security Council members to recognise Palestine "quite important, a historic decision."