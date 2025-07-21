Flash floods have been tearing through Pakistan the last few weeks and it’s been a haunting reminder of the catastrophic 2022 floods that submerged a third of the country, claimed 1,700 lives and affected more than 33 million people.

With a population of 240 million, Pakistan is among the countries most vulnerable to climate change, facing unpredictable rainfall, frequent floods, and extreme heatwaves.

Experts think history may be repeating itself.

In the last three weeks, monsoon rainfall has been 82 percent higher than during the same period last July, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

Over the weekend alone, 63 people died in Punjab, pushing the national flood death toll — across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the northwest, Sindh in the south and Balochistan in the southwest — to over 180 over three weeks, as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA). More than 500 injuries have also been reported in rain-related accidents since early July.

In Punjab, rainfall was 124 percent above last year's levels, triggering sudden cloudbursts in cities like Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Climate change: the invisible accelerator

An analysis of 73 years and 1,015 flood events across the Hindu Kush–Himalayan region (covering Pakistan’s mountains) found that floods have become significantly more frequent and less predictable, especially since the early 2000s.

Importantly, many of these sudden events stem from glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and landslide-dammed lake outburst floods (LLOFs), both driven by warming temperatures and rapid glacier melting.

The Khyber Pakhtunkwa Disaster Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) had urgently warned in early July 2025 that rising temperatures, combined with heavy rains, were dramatically increasing the risk of GLOFs in vulnerable valleys. Over 7 million people in mountain regions like KP and Gilgit-Baltistan were advised to remain on high alert by the climate change ministry.

Meanwhile, rising atmospheric temperatures are causing monsoon systems to hold more moisture, leading to shorter, intensely heavy downpours, The Guardian reported , citing experts. This “climate whiplash” effect means floodwaters accumulate dangerously fast, often before early warning systems can activate.

New systems from the PMD warn of continuing heavy rain through July 25, with another monsoon wave expected around July 28, prolonging the threat. So Pakistan is still on high alert.

But experts say the suddenness and devastation of these floods are not just about climate dynamics: they’re also a product of systemic human failures.

“Monsoon rains were well forecasted in advance,” water expert Naseer Memon told TRT World. “These rains are above normal but not abnormally high, barring a few instances,” he added.

“The real issue is that our infrastructure in towns and cities can no longer handle the intensity of such rainfall. Roads and other obstructions are being built across natural waterways, and settlements, especially in Punjab, KP, and Sindh, are expanding in a disorganised way, often right on riverbanks, with no town planning or regulation.” Memon explained.

He added that population pressure is compounding the crisis: “Due to explosive population growth and a lack of rural facilities, people are migrating to urban peripheries. These new, unplanned settlements are incompatible with a changing climate.”

Memon noted that Pakistan must shift from trying to “control” floods to adapting and coexisting with them by respecting floodplains and restoring natural drainage paths.

“Floodplains are meant for water. Blocking and choking the riverbed causes raging floods,” he noted. “We’ve recklessly encroached upon these zones, and the consequences are now becoming furious and unmanageable.”