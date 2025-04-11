WORLD
2 min read
UN OCHA to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortfall
OCHA will reduce its global workforce from 2,600 to 2,100 and scale back in key crisis zones.
UN OCHA to cut 20% of staff due to funding shortfall
Fletcher said OCHA would "focus more of our resources in the countries where we work," but would work in fewer places. / AP
April 11, 2025

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs will cut 20 percent of its staff as it faces a shortfall of $58 million, UN aid chief Tom Fletcher has told staff after OCHA's largest donor - the United States - cut funding.

"OCHA currently has a workforce of around 2,600 staff in over 60 countries. The funding shortfall means we are looking to regroup to an organization of around 2,100 staff in fewer locations," Fletcher wrote in a note to staff on Thursday.

OCHA works to mobilize aid, share information, support aid efforts, and advocate for those in need during a crisis. It relies heavily on voluntary contributions.

"The US alone has been the largest humanitarian donor for decades, and the biggest contributor to OCHA's programme budget," Fletcher said, noting that its annual contribution of $63 million would have accounted for 20 percent of OCHA's extrabudgetary resources in 2025.

Since returning to office in January for a second term, US.

US foreign policy

Recommended

President Donald Trump's administration has slashed billions of dollars in foreign assistance in a review that aimed to ensure programs align with his "America First" foreign policy.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last month announced a new initiative to improve efficiency and cut costs as the world body turns 80 this year amid a cash crisis.

Fletcher said OCHA would "focus more of our resources in the countries where we work," but would work in fewer places.

"OCHA will scale back our presence and operations in Cameroon, Colombia, Eritrea, Iraq, Libya, Nigeria, Pakistan, Gaziantep (in Turkey) and Zimbabwe," Fletcher said.

"As we all know, these exercises are driven by funding cuts announced by Member States and not by a reduction of needs," he said. "Humanitarian needs are on the rise and have perhaps never been higher, driven by conflicts, climate crises, disease, and the lack of respect of international humanitarian law."

Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation