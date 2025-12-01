WORLD
Ebola outbreak in DRC is over: health officials
There have been no new cases since September 25, health officials say, and the last Ebola patient was discharged on October 19.
(FILE) The Ebola virus, a rare but often fatal illness in humans, is endemic to DRC's vast tropical forests. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

An Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is now over, health officials announced on Monday, after the country went 42 consecutive days without recording a new case.

The outbreak, declared on September 4 after the disease was identified in the Bulape health zone in DRC's Kasai Province, was the country's first since 2022.

Out of a total of 64 cases, 45 people died and 19 others recovered, according to the country's health ministry.

From the early days of the outbreak, DRC used a revamped national surveillance system to enable authorities to rapidly map the affected area and contain transmission.

The Ebola outbreak was the Central African nation's 16th since the disease was first identified in 1976, according to the UN's World Health Organization.

There have been no new cases since September 25, and the last Ebola patient was discharged on October 19.

Two maximum incubation periods of 21 days each must pass without the detection of new cases before the United Nations health agency can declare an outbreak's end.

The Ebola virus, a rare but often fatal illness in humans, is endemic to DRC's vast tropical forests. It is transmitted through contact with blood and other bodily fluids and causes symptoms including fever, body aches and diarrhoea.

