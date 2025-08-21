WAR ON GAZA
Israel illegally declares 63 Palestinian West Bank archaeological sites as 'Israeli heritage sites'
A report by Applied Research Institute-Jerusalem says the designation constitutes a clear violation of international law.
"Israeli authorities have classified more than 2,400 Palestinian archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank as Israeli sites," ARIJ says / AP
August 21, 2025

The Israeli army has declared 63 Palestinian archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank as "Israeli heritage sites," a Palestinian research institute said, in a clear violation of international law and a blatant breach of international obligations.

This was stated on Wednesday in a report by the Applied Research Institute-Jerusalem (ARIJ), a non-governmental organisation, titled "Archaeological Sites in Nablus Governorate: An Open Arena for Israeli Confiscation Plans," reviewed by Anadolu Agency.

The report noted that, according to a booklet containing military orders signed by Brigadier General Moti Almoz, the head of the Israeli Civil Administration under the army, in the occupied West Bank, classified 63 sites as "Israeli historical and archaeological sites."

It said that 59 of these sites are located in Nablus governorate, three in Ramallah governorate and one in Salfit governorate.

The report argued that Israel's targeting of Palestinian archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank "is not merely administrative or legal formalities, but part of a systematic policy aimed at confiscating Palestinian heritage."

It added that this step is part of "reshaping Palestinian heritage identity to serve the Israeli narrative, especially since most of the targeted sites are located near Israeli outposts, settlements or other colonial sites — particularly in Nablus governorate."

The report stressed that "classifying these Palestinian archaeological and historical sites as 'Israeli' constitutes a clear violation of international law, a flagrant breach of international obligations, and a direct threat to Palestinian national identity."

Conversion for Israeli settlements' use

ARIJ further said that "Israeli occupation authorities have classified more than 2,400 Palestinian archaeological sites in the occupied West Bank as Israeli sites."

It pointed out that while Israeli authorities declare certain areas as needing "protection and preservation," in practice, "they are used to seize vast areas of Palestinian land under the pretext of heritage conservation."

"Later, many of these areas are converted for use by Israeli settlements, outposts and military installations, as well as tourism and recreational facilities that benefit only Israeli settlers and visitors," it added.

According to Palestinian reports, by the end of 2024, the number of illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank had reached about 770,000, distributed across 180 settlements and 256 outposts, 138 of which are classified as agricultural and pastoral outposts.

At least 1,014 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 wounded in the West Bank by Israeli forces and illegal settlers since October 2023, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

In an advisory opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all illegal settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

