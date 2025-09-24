French President Emmanuel Macron has said that Israel will not achieve security or stability as long as permanent war continues with its neighbours.

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Macron underlined the need for peace across the Middle East, stressing that conflict with Palestine, Lebanon and other regional actors fuels instability.

"There cannot be any security or stability for Israel if we have a permanent war being waged with its neighbours," he said.

Macron said a credible plan was adopted on Tuesday to end the carnage in Gaza and preserve a two-state solution.

He welcomed the fact that 142 UN member states signed the "New York Declaration," which France and Saudi Arabia spearheaded to push forward peace efforts.