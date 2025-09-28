Colombia's President Gustavo Petro has proposed that Qatar should be the new headquarters of the United Nations, slamming President Donald Trump for violating the principles of the organisation following his visa revocation by Washington.

"As President of Colombia, in the general assembly of the nations that we founded in the UN, I express my opinions freely. International law is the wisdom of humanity, and it protects me," Petro said in a statement on X on Saturday.

"Genocide is a crime against humanity, and humanity must respond, judge, and punish," he added, referring to the genocide in Gaza.

"Mr Trump has violated the founding principles of the UN," he said. "Time to go to a more democratic place. I propose Doha as the headquarters of the United Nations."

His statement came shortly after the US revoked his visa after protesting in New York against Israel's genocide in Gaza.

Punished for defending Palestine