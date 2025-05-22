Fighting back tears, the head of the World Health Organization [WHO] has urged Israel to have "mercy" in its genocide in Gaza and insisted peace would be in Israel's own interests.

In an emotional intervention at the WHO annual assembly on Thursday, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the genocidal war was hurting Israel and would not bring a lasting solution.

"I can feel how people in Gaza would feel at the moment. I can smell it. I can visualise it. I can hear even the sounds. And this is because of PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder)," said Tedros, 60, who has often recalled his own wartime upbringing in Ethiopia.

"You can imagine how people are suffering. It's really wrong to weaponise food. It's very wrong to weaponise medical supplies."

The United Nations on Thursday began distributing around 90 truckloads of aid which are the first deliveries into Gaza since Israel imposed a total blockade on March 2.

Tedros said only a political solution could bring a meaningful peace.

"A call for peace is actually in the best interests of Israel itself. I feel that the war is hurting Israel itself and it will not bring a lasting solution," he said.

"I ask if you can have mercy. It's good for you and good for the Palestinians. It's good for humanity."

'Systematic' destruction

WHO emergencies director Michael Ryan said that 2.1 million people in Gaza were "in imminent danger of death".

"We need to end the starvation, we need to release all hostages and we need to resupply and bring the health system back online," he said.

"As an ex-hostage, I can say that all hostages should be released. Their families are suffering. Their families are in pain," he added.

The WHO said Palestinians in Gaza were suffering acute shortages of food, water, medical supplies, fuel and shelter.

Four major hospitals have had to suspend medical services in the past week, due to their proximity to hostilities or evacuation zones, and attacks.

Only 19 of Gaza's 36 hospitals remain operational, with staff working in "impossible conditions", the UN health agency said in a statement.

"At least 94 percent of all hospitals in the Gaza Strip are damaged or destroyed," it said, while north Gaza "has been stripped of nearly all health care".