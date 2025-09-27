Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has told the UN General Assembly in New York that peace has been established between Armenia and Azerbaijan, citing US President Donald Trump's role in reaching a historic agreement.

Pashinyan said on Saturday that the two countries' foreign ministers signed a peace and interstate relations agreement in Washington on August 8, which was witnessed by Trump and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"The role of US President Donald Trump is decisive in this peace process," he said, adding that both he and Aliyev agreed to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.