The majority of UN Security Council members have denounced Israel for breaking truce and unexpectedly launching deadly air strikes on civilians in Gaza, while the US blamed Hamas resistance group "solely" for the resumption of attacks.

Algerian envoy to the UN, Amar Bendjama, on Tuesday accused Israel of using starvation as a "tool of war" via its aid blockade on Gaza.

"The time has come for accountability. No one is above the law," he said.

"The world can no longer ignore the grim reality of the Israeli occupation."

Bendjama said, "Palestinian blood is being used as a tool for the political calculations of the Israeli politicians."

He condemned Israeli attacks on civilians, describing them as "a violation of the ceasefire agreement reached two months ago."

The Algerian envoy reminded the guarantors of the ceasefire — the US, Egypt and Qatar — of their responsibility to ensure "compliance with the ceasefire agreement."

Describing Israel's blockade on Gaza as a "systematic degradation of human dignity, the deliberate stripping away of the right to life," Bendjama said: "In Gaza, we are witnessing the demise of the values and principles that should be the foundation of international order: equality, humanity, justice."

Criticising the Council for silence in the face of Israel's atrocities, he asked, "Will it (Security Council) ever dare to take responsibility? Will it ever act to stop this genocide and preserve what remains if any of its credibility?"

During the meeting, Riyad Mansour, Palestine's UN ambassador, said that Palestinians are once again being "killed indiscriminately" after Israeli strikes restarted overnight.

After the majority of the permanent members of the council condemned Israel, Mansour called on the UN's highest body to act on their condemnations.

"This can never be justified and must stop immediately. I agree with you, madame president, when you said that you have a responsibility to act," Mansour said to Christina Markus Lassen, the Danish ambassador who is leading the council this month. "You are the Security Council. Act. Stop this criminal action. Stop them from denying our people food in the month of Ramadan, You have resolutions. Act. You have power. Act."

He added, "Or as my friend, the ambassador of Slovenia said, you will become irrelevant."

Russia says Israel trying to ethnically cleanse Palestinians

Dmitry Polyanskiy, Russia's deputy envoy, said Israel's deadly shelling has caused another "uncertainty," not only for Palestinians, but for the hostages.

Polyanskiy said Israel's resumption of attacks has "the logic of edging the Gaza people out of their land."

He urged the Council to "do everything possible to make sure that there is a resumption of ceasefire as quickly as possible," and that previous mistakes should not be repeated.