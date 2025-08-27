WORLD
Germany has turned away more than 10,000 irregular migrants at its borders since May
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt says the government’s stricter border measures have proven “highly effective” and will be extended beyond September.
Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt says government's stricter measures have shifted global perception. / DPA
August 27, 2025

Germany has refused entry to more than 10,000 irregular immigrants at its borders since the new conservative-led coalition government took power in May, the country's interior minister has said.

Alexander Dobrindt, a close ally of Chancellor Friedrich Merz, told the weekly Stern magazine that tougher border measures have been successful, and the government plans to extend them beyond September.

“We have turned away over 10,000 illegal migrants at our borders since May 8, including approximately 550 asylum seekers. It has become known that it no longer makes a difference at the border, which is also why asylum applications are declining," he said.

Dobrindt argued that the government's stricter measures have proven "highly effective" and have shifted global perception, making everyone aware that Germany's migration policy has changed.

“To continue this success, we will be extending these controls beyond September. All measures are within the bounds of national and European law,” he said.

Germany, the EU's largest economy, currently hosts approximately 3.5 million refugees— primarily Ukrainians, Syrians, and Afghans who fled war and conflict in their homelands.

During February’s election campaign, Chancellor Merz's conservative Christian Democrats promised strict measures to curb irregular migration.

After forming a coalition government in May, they implemented more comprehensive border controls with neighbouring countries, despite these nations being EU members.

Germany's border controls have created tensions, particularly with its eastern neighbour, Poland.

Warsaw last month imposed reciprocal temporary checks at its own frontier, with senior Polish politicians accusing Germany of funnelling migrants into Polish territory.

Under EU rules, member states may implement temporary border controls in the passport-free Schengen area only in exceptional circumstances, such as when facing serious threats to public order.

The European Commission has repeatedly said that such measures should be used only as a "last resort" and must remain "temporary.”

Merz’s conservatives contend that EU asylum law requires migrants to lodge their applications in the first member state they enter, such as Greece or Italy, rather than travelling onwards to Germany.

SOURCE:AA
