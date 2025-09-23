WORLD
1 min read
US man arrested for aiming laser at Marine One helicopter with Trump aboard
Jacob Samuel Winkler, 33, faces a felony carrying up to five years for aiming a laser at an aircraft, risking pilot disorientation and nearby aircraft.
US man arrested for aiming laser at Marine One helicopter with Trump aboard
After being handcuffed, Winkler allegedly said he "should apologise to Donald Trump". / Photo: AP
September 23, 2025

A man was arrested on federal charges for allegedly aiming a laser pointer at Marine One helicopter as it departed the White House with US President Donald Trump on board, the Secret Service said.

Jacob Samuel Winkler, 33, from Washington, DC, was charged with aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft, a felony carrying up to five years in prison.

The incident occurred Saturday evening when Secret Service officer Diego Santiago spotted a shirtless man behaving loudly and talking to himself on Constitution Avenue near the Ellipse, according to court filings on Monday.

As Marine One passed overhead, Winkler allegedly aimed the laser pointer at the helicopter, posing a risk of an airborne collision, the Secret Service officer wrote.

Recommended

After being handcuffed, Winkler allegedly said he "should apologise to Donald Trump" and told investigators he regularly points the laser at objects like stop signs, unaware it was illegal to aim it at Marine One. Officers also found a small knife in his possession.

The court filing did not indicate whether anyone on Marine One saw the laser, but the officer said Winkler’s actions could have temporarily blinded or disoriented a pilot, endangering the helicopter and nearby aircraft.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Trapped in Gaza with her daughters, a mother says they’re ‘waiting to die’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Azerbaijan and Iraq eye closer ties, back Armenia peace efforts in UN talks
Erdogan’s famous quotes shine in New York
EU leaders hold talks with al Sharaa to address Syria's challenges
Trump's videographer may have triggered escalator stop — UN
Most UN Security Council members unite against Israel's genocide in Gaza, demand ceasefire
After meeting with Zelenskyy at UN, Trump shifts stance on Russia
President Erdogan calls for UN reform in meeting with Secretary-General Guterres
Khamenei: Nuclear talks with US bring 'no benefit, only harm' for Iran
'Nobel Peace Prize only possible if you stop Israel's war on Gaza': Macron to Trump
'NATO should shoot down Russian jets that violate their skies': Trump
UNGA: Erdogan decries 'unjust isolation' of Turkish Cypriots, calls for resolution of Kashmir
At UNGA, Indonesia says it bears brunt of climate crisis after Trump dismisses it as 'con job'
Erdogan at UNGA: ‘There is no war in Gaza, this is genocide’