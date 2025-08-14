WORLD
2 min read
Pezeshkian mocks Netanyahu's conditional offer to 'solve' Iran's water crisis, citing Gaza blockade
The Israeli prime minister addressed Iranians in a video message on Tuesday, pledging Israel would help solve the country’s severe water shortages once Iran is “free” from the current government.
Pezeshkian mocks Netanyahu's conditional offer to 'solve' Iran's water crisis, citing Gaza blockade
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a meeting in Ilam, Iran on June 12, 2025. / Reuters
August 14, 2025

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Wednesday mocked Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s offer to help with Iran’s water crisis.

Pezeshkian said on X that Israel has denied Palestinians access to water and food, so cannot be trusted.

“A regime that deprives people of Gaza of water and food says it will bring water to Iran? A MIRAGE, NOTHING MORE,” he said.

Pezeshkian also said during a Cabinet meeting in Tehran that “those with a deceptive appearance are falsely claiming compassion for the people of Iran”.

“First look at the difficult situation of Gaza and (their) defenceless people, especially children who are struggling … because of hunger, lack of access to potable water and medicine, because of a siege by the brutal regime.”

Recommended

In June, Israel carried out waves of air strikes on Iran, killing nearly 1,100 people, including many military commanders. Retaliatory Iranian strikes killed 28 people in Israel.

On Sunday, Pezeshkian told a group of officials: “We do not have water, we do not have water under our feet and we do not have water behind our dams, so you tell me what do we do? Someone comes and tells me what do I have to do?”

He said that “we are in a serious and unimaginable crisis,” and added that his administration is in touch with experts who are trying to find a solution to the problem.

Experts say years of drought and water mismanagement have led to the crisis.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches