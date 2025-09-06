AFRICA
2 min read
'Catastrophic hunger': WHO chief warns of famine and cholera crisis in war-torn Sudan
Tedros Ghebreyesus says over 770,000 children are expected to suffer severe acute malnutrition this year.
'Catastrophic hunger': WHO chief warns of famine and cholera crisis in war-torn Sudan
"The country is facing a severe cholera outbreak which has spread to all 18 states with more than 105,000 cases and 2,600 deaths,” Who chief said. / AA
September 6, 2025

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus has warned that Sudan is facing a catastrophic hunger crisis, with famine already confirmed in parts of the country.

“Sudan is facing a hunger crisis, with famine conditions confirmed in parts of the country. This year alone, over 770,000 children are expected to suffer from severe acute malnutrition,” he wrote on X on Saturday.

He noted that WHO is supporting 142 centres that have treated more than 20,000 severely malnourished children in Sudan this year.

“At the same time, the country is facing a severe cholera outbreak which has spread to all 18 states with more than 105,000 cases and 2,600 deaths,” he added.

“The situation is especially severe in the region of North Darfur, where the city of Al Fasher has been under siege for more than 500 days,” the WHO chief said, calling for the immediate opening of “safe, unimpeded humanitarian access to Al Fasher to meet the mounting health needs and save lives.”

Recommended

“World’s largest hunger crisis”

The warning comes as fighting between Sudan’s army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continues to devastate the country, particularly in Al Fasher, a city considered the humanitarian hub for all five Darfur states.

Local doctors reported this week that artillery strikes by the RSF killed 18 civilians and wounded more than 100 others in the city, which has been under siege since May 2024.

The UN humanitarian office (OCHA) recently described Sudan as facing “the world’s largest hunger crisis,” with aid deliveries severely constrained by insecurity and access restrictions.

The army and RSF have been fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 victims and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities. Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Explore
Splintered Sudan: Why a parallel government is worse than a deadlocked war
By Emmanuel Oduor
A devastating landslide wipes out a village in Sudan's Darfur, killing over 1,000 people
RSF's Hemetti sworn in as head of parallel government as civilians killed in Kordofan
Why Cameroon can't live down the war France refused to name
By Tugrul Oguzhan Yilmaz
France repatriates three colonial-era skulls to Madagascar
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
Deadly boat accident in northwest Nigeria
Erdogan's visit to Somalia in 2011 was a turning point in country's history: Somali minister
French colonial atrocities in Cameroon: Why Macron's admission is a half truth
By Emmanuel Oduor
Qatar delivers draft peace deal to DR Congo, M23 rebels — report
Sudan paramilitary shells famine-hit Darfur camp, killing dozens
South Sudan 'firmly refutes' talks with Israel on Palestinian resettlement
Macron admits France used 'repressive violence' in Cameroon’s decolonisation war
Malnutrition in Sudan's Al Fasher killed at least 63 in a week: health official
Chad's former PM gets 20 years in prison for inciting violence
Niger nationalises its only gold mine