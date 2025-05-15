WORLD
2 min read
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
US President Donald Trump has said he looks forward to hosting the United Arab Emirates President at the White House.
UAE to invest $1.4T in US over next 10 years: MBZ
UAE to invest 1.4T dollars in US / AP
May 15, 2025

The president of the United Arab Emirates has said his country planned to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over 10 years, lauding a "strong partnership" that flourished under US President Donald Trump.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) announced the "UAE's plan to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next 10 years" in fields including technology, artificial intelligence and energy, speaking from the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi alongside Trump.

"Additionally, major partnerships and projects are underway between private sector entities in both nations," he added.

Trump, on his part, said he looks forward to hosting the United Arab Emirates President at the White House.

"I look forward to having you in the White House; we'll celebrate together, but we are going to be your friend, and we're going to be your partner, and we really appreciate your confidence in an investment that's your biggest investment that you've ever made," Trump said as he was hosted in the presidential palace in Abu Dhabi.

Recommended

"We appreciate it, and we're going to treat you as you should be – magnificently, and you're a magnificent man and an honour to be with you," he added.

It is unclear whether a date has been set for the UAE president’s Washington visit.

The UAE is the third and last stop on Trump’s Gulf tour, after Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

His visit to Abu Dhabi is the first by a US president since 2008, when then-President George W. Bush paid a visit.

Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal