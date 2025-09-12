WORLD
2 min read
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Trump's remarks came after Poland said earlier this week that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight air strikes between Russia and Ukraine.
Trump: US patience with Russia's Putin near breaking point
Trump says his patience with Putin is running out. / Reuters
September 12, 2025

US President Donald Trump has warned that his patience with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in ending the Ukraine war is “running out and running out fast.”

“We're going to have to come down very, very strong. It's the only way,” Trump said in a TV interview on broadcaster Fox News, adding that this would involve “hitting very hard with sanctions to banks and having to do with oil and tariffs.”

Trump said peace efforts have faced reluctance from the leaders of both sides to come to the table.

“It's amazing; when Putin wanted to do it, Zelenskyy didn’t. When Zelenskyy wanted to do it, Putin didn’t. Now Zelenskyy wants to, and Putin is a question mark,” he said.

'A European problem'

Talking about sanctions on Russia, Trump said sanctions on banks and oil were an option, along with tariffs, but European countries also needed to participate.

Recommended

"We're going to have to come down very, very strong," he said. He also cited previous measures meant to pressure India from importing Russian oil.

"India was their biggest customer. I put a 50 percent tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do. That's a big deal, and it causes a rift with India."

"And remember this: this is a European problem, much more than our problem."

Trump's remarks came after Poland said on Wednesday that its airspace was violated by drones amid overnight air strikes between Russia and Ukraine, calling the incursion an “act of aggression.”

Russia’s Defence Ministry denied any intention to strike targets on Polish territory during the attacks, which it claimed targeted enterprises of Kiev’s military-industrial complex in western Ukraine.

RelatedTRT World - European leaders will visit US this week to discuss Russia-Ukraine war: Trump
SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
UK summons Russian ambassador after multiple NATO airspace breaches
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Medvedev warns no-fly zone over Ukraine would trigger NATO-Russia conflict
Pakistan army says it killed 31 terrorists in security operations
US military officers make surprise appearance at Russia-Belarus ‘Zapad-2025’ war games