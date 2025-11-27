Russia on Thursday thanked Türkiye for providing a platform for peace talks with Ukraine, with Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova saying any negotiation format is valid if it addresses political, diplomatic or humanitarian solutions that yield tangible results.

"We always value initiatives coming from countries offering their venues for the negotiation process or developing their mechanisms, models, concepts on how this could be done," she said.

Türkiye has repeatedly offered to host negotiations, and is one of the few countries that has actually done so during the course of the ongoing war, now in its fourth year.

Despite Ukraine’s negative attitude, Zakharova said, adding Moscow has always engaged in contacts for the sake of people, for the sake of solving humanitarian problems, for the sake of moving towards peace.

"However, we observe that the Istanbul rounds were sabotaged by the Kiev regime. You see that all our latest round proposals have stalled on their side. Once again declaring their intentions, they did exactly the opposite. Or, to put it better, they did nothing at all," she said.