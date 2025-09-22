Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi has granted a presidential pardon to prominent activist Alaa Abdel Fattah, one of the most high-profile figures from the 2011 uprising.

The 43-year-old British-Egyptian was pardoned on Monday alongside five others, according to Al-Qahera News.

The outlet said the president had approved the pardon “after taking the constitutional and legal procedures in this regard.”

Abdel Fattah rose to prominence during Egypt’s 2011 uprising that toppled long-time ruler Hosni Mubarak.

His latest arrest came in 2019, when he was sentenced to five years in prison on charges of “spreading false news.”