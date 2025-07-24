At least 12 people were killed after Thai and Cambodian troops clashed on Thursday in a disputed area of their border, with both sides accusing each other of initiating the latest clash, officials and local media reported.

As many as 11 Thai civilians and one soldier are among the deceased, Thailand's health minister, Somsak Thepsuthin, confirmed.

Thepsuthin told reporters that Cambodia's actions, including an attack on a hospital, should be considered war crimes.

Thailand's military has placed the number of people wounded at 14 so far.

Thailand's Education Ministry closed schools near the border in Surin’s Phanom Dong Rak district. Cambodia also evacuated students and teachers from the impacted areas.

Two civilians were killed and two were injured when a Cambodian rocket targeted a border development centre in Karb Choeng district of Surin, Thailand's public broadcaster said. The victims included an eight-year-old boy.

The Thai army denounced Cambodia for firing rockets at the centre. It said that two BM-21 missiles, fired by Cambodian forces, smashed into the community centre at 9.40 am (02.40 GMT).

Thailand’s military said Cambodian troops opened fire first with heavy weapons, while Cambodia’s Ministry of National Defence said its troops acted in self-defence after coming under attack.

One civilian death was reported in the Ubon Ratchathani province and eight people, including a 15-year-old boy, and one military personnel were killed when Cambodian rockets fell into a supermarket at a petrol station in Ban Phue in Kanthararak district in Sisaket province.

The latest clash occurred a day after a Thai soldier lost his leg in a landmine explosion.

Of the six F-16 fighter jets that Thailand has readied to deploy along the disputed border, one of the aircraft fired into Cambodia and destroyed a military target, the Thai army said.

Both countries accused each other of starting the clash early on Thursday.

Cambodia on Thursday announced it is downgrading diplomatic ties with Thailand and has recalled all of its diplomatic staff from Bangkok, according to a report by Khmer Times, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

All Cambodian diplomatic staff stationed at the Cambodian Embassy in Bangkok have been ordered to return home.

It comes a day after Thailand expelled the Cambodian ambassador and recalled its envoy from Phnom Penh over the landmine explosion incident.

The squabble has dragged on for decades, flaring into bloody military clashes more than 15 years ago and again in May, when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a firefight.