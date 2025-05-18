Ukraine claimed that Russia is planning to launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on the country overnight with the intent to “pressure and intimidate” the country, as well as its Western partners.

A statement on Sunday by Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence (HUR) on Telegram claimed that Moscow planned the "training and combat" launch of an RS-24 Yars ICBM from a site near the city of Yekaterinburg in Russia’s Sverdlovsk region.

Yekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city and situated east of the Ural Mountains dividing Europe and Asia, is located almost 1,600 kilometres from the Ukrainian border.

Related TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine agree to largest prisoner swap in Türkiye-brokered peace talks

The HUR claimed the strike, planned for the night connecting Sunday and Monday, has been ordered to “demonstratively pressure and intimidate Ukraine, as well as the EU and NATO member states.”