Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended events organised by the Archers Foundation in Ahlat, Bitlis, on Monday to commemorate the 954th anniversary of the Victory of Malazgirt.

In his opening remarks, Erdogan said the victory was a significant turning point that determined the fate of Türkiye.



“The Victory of Malazgirt, won exactly 954 years ago, on August 26, 1071, under the leadership of Sultan Alp Arslan, changed the course of our history,” the Turkish President said.

“With this victory, the Turkish nation demonstrated its will to make Anatolia its eternal homeland and laid the foundation for its deep-rooted existence that has endured for a thousand years.”

On August 26, 1071, the Seljuks defeated the larger Byzantine forces, opening Anatolia to lasting Turkish rule.

The anniversary of this battle, symbolising Turkish resilience, aligns with Türkiye’s terror-free initiative aimed at eliminating the PKK threat, which has long plagued regions where the Seljuks once prepared for battle.

“Today, our most important duty is to keep the spirit of Malazgirt alive and pass on this sacred legacy to future generations. Because Malazgirt was not just a battle, but the symbol of our nation's thousand-year-old brotherhood, love of country, and will to coexist,” President Erdogan said.