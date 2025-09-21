China has called on the international community to promote a “comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza with pressing urgency, also advocating the recognition of the State of Palestine.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi Wang said Friday that it is necessary to “promote a comprehensive ceasefire” in Gaza with the “greatest sense of urgency” to prevent further humanitarian disaster, state-run Xinhua News reported late on Saturday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with his Moroccan counterpart Nasser Bourita in Beijing, where he urged the international community to unite in addressing the current crisis in Palestine.

He called on countries with influence over Israel, as well as the UN Security Council and humanitarian agencies, to fulfill their responsibilities.

Wang said that the principle of “the Palestinians governing Palestine” must be implemented, with Gaza and the occupied West Bank recognised as “inalienable territories” of Palestine, adding that any post-war governance should respect Palestinian wishes and safeguard their rights.