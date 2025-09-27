Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday that recognising a Palestinian state is a “crucial step” towards justice but lamented that it had come too late, after tens of thousands of lives were lost in Gaza.
Speaking at the Bosphorus Diplomacy Forum in Istanbul, Erdogan described the recent wave of recognition of Palestine by several countries as “belated, but significant.”
“Any effort to correct past wrongs is welcome. But why was this not done before 65,000 innocent lives were lost?” he asked.
Strong criticism of Israel
Erdogan accused Israel of carrying out “genocidal” policies in Gaza and warned that aspirations for a Palestinian state would remain incomplete “unless Israel is stopped.”
He called for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and what he termed his “genocidal cadre” to be put on trial without delay.
“Those who reduce the issue in Gaza to just Hamas are slowly beginning to realise that the reality is quite different,” Erdogan said, stressing that hunger was being “recklessly used as a weapon of mass destruction” against civilians.
He also sent greetings to activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which is preparing to challenge Israel’s blockade of Gaza, wishing them protection against “Israeli state terror.”
Regional and global responsibility
The Turkish leader criticised the lack of international response, noting that Netanyahu had faced “empty seats” at the UN General Assembly the previous day. “The head of this genocide network had no audience for their lies and threats,” he said.
Erdogan broadened his remarks to regional conflicts, declaring: “Every life lost on the streets of Gaza, Yemen, Syria, Sudan, Somalia tears a piece from our own hearts. Even if everyone else remains indifferent, we cannot remain insensitive to suffering, oppression, and endless conflicts in our region.”
Türkiye’s role and global order
Presenting Türkiye as a force for stability, Erdogan said his country has “worked for a just peace” and aims to ensure “peace and tranquility in a strong, lasting way” in the Middle East.
He argued that the post-World War II order, designed by victorious powers, has now “lost both its functionality and credibility.” As a result, he warned, global peace and security have been replaced by “an endless cycle of war and instability.”
“While warlords pour fuel on the fire, Türkiye continues to pave the way towards peace in Palestine, Gaza, and across the region,” he concluded.