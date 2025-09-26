TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
The Turkish foreign minister says Israel has become "a rogue actor blinded by the dreams of 'Greater Israel' under the Netanyahu regime".
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan chairs the Annual Coordination Meeting of the OIC Foreign Ministers in New York, US, September 26, 2025. / AA
September 26, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, chairing the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Foreign Ministers' Annual Coordination Meeting in New York on Friday, warned of what he described as "two urgent risks" facing the region.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 80th UN General Assembly high-level week, Fidan said the first danger is "the genocide in Gaza and Israel's efforts to annex the West Bank and forcibly displace Palestinians".

The second, he said, is "Israel's calculated expansionism and destabilisation strategy that threatens the security and stability of our entire region".

Fidan said Israel has become "a rogue actor blinded by the dreams of 'Greater Israel' under the Netanyahu regime", and called on OIC countries to adopt a common stance.

He urged members to intensify joint efforts to stop international arms shipments to Israel and to strengthen legal action by supporting proceedings at the International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court.

He also called for seizing the recent momentum behind recognition of Palestine to secure full UN membership for the State of Palestine and stressed the need to expose Israel's crimes before the international community.

Recommended

Turning to Syria, Fidan said its stability is inseparable from that of the wider region and emphasised the importance of halting "Israeli crimes" there. He added that reconstruction will be an area where Syrians will particularly need OIC support.

The foreign minister also highlighted rising anti-Muslim hate, citing continuing racist acts targeting Muslim communities, and called for a collective response.

Fidan also underlined the central place the island of Cyprus and Western Thrace hold in Türkiye’s foreign policy.

He urged OIC members to support the inherent rights of Turkish Cypriots and engage with them directly.

Fidan said that the Muslim Turkish Minority in Western Thrace and the Turkish population of Greece's Dodecanese Islands continue to face serious violations preventing them from enjoying even basic rights and freedoms.

RelatedTRT World - Netanyahu sparks mass walkout at UNGA as Gaza war looms over debate

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
India, Greece are closing ranks. What their growing military ties mean for the region
By Kazim Alam
Turkish high school students make history at CERN with award-winning physics project
By Yusuf Kamadan
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay