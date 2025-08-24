A basketball card featuring NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant sold for a world-record sum of $12.932 million at an auction house in the US state of Texas, becoming the most expensive sports card ever sold.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas announced on the US social media company X’s platform Sunday that the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs card broke records during Saturday's Summer Platinum Night Sports Auction.

"Bids for the 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autographs Michael Jordan & Kobe Bryant #DL-KM Signed soared like the players it depicts until it reached $12,932,000," the auction house said.

The card uniquely features portraits, autographs and NBA jersey logo patches from both basketball legends. It represents the only dual Logoman card featuring Jordan and Bryant, with Jordan's jersey patch being a special gold variant.